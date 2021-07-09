Oakland County is hosting a series of small business events aimed at connecting companies with resources and guidance as the economy continues emerging from COVD-19 pandemic.

A total of seven events held around the county titled Local Business Connect will hold community events with featured speakers and members of Oakland's economic development team.

"Small businesses are the lifeblood of our county and we recognize the many challenges they face as they emerge from the pandemic," county Executive David Coulter said. "Local Business Connect will offer fresh ideas to help our businesses bounce back and flourish. Over the long term, we want to make this program a mainstay in Oakland County’s economic development strategy."

The speakers will discuss financial management, crafting a business plan as health restrictions lift, and best practices for online marketing.

Here's is the schedule for the next few weeks:

Tuesday, July 13, Oak Park City Hall Campus Community Center, 14300 Oak Park Blvd, Oak Park

Wednesday, July 14, Embassy Suites by Hilton, 850 Tower Drive, Troy

Thursday, July 15, Baker’s of Milford Restaurant, 2025 S. Milford Rd., Milford

Tuesday, July 20, Flagstar Strand Theatre for The Performing of Arts, 12 N. Saginaw St., Pontiac

Wednesday, July 21, Old Town Hall, 486 Mill St., Ortonville

Thursday, July 22, Lake Orion United Methodist Church, 140 E. Flint St., Lake Orion

Wednesday, July 28, Salvation Army, 27500 Shiawassee Rd., Farmington Hills

Pre-registration is required. To register, go to OakGov.com/SmallBusiness. For more information, small business owners may contact Erick Phillips at phillipse@oakgov.com