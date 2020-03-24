Oakland County issues new health order for essential businesses to screen employees

Employees who are still required to report to work at essential businesses in Oakland County must now be subjected to mandatory screening before they walk into the building for the day.

Oakland County Executive Coulter announced the new order for employees to be screened. Additionally, the order requires businesses to implement social distancing for employees and customers.

Under the order, businesses must take the following actions:

Develop and implement a daily screening program for all staff. Screening should include the following questions Symptom check (fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, diarrhea). When a touchless thermometer is available, a temperature check is strongly recommended in lieu of verbal confirmation. Any close contact in the last 14 days with someone with a diagnosis of COVID-19 Travel internationally or domestically in the last 14 days. A yes to any of the screening questions above requires the employee to be excluded: 3 days with no fever and 7 days since first symptom 14 days if close contact of diagnosed caseof COVID-19 14 days following travel

Develop and implement a plan to manage and control social/physical distancing (at least 6 ft spacing) for employees working alongside one another and customers waiting in lines within or outside the business.

Limit capacity inside facilities to provide for social distancing of customers and between customers and employees including but not limited to visual markings and signage; entrance limits and specialized hours.

Publish this order at entrance of the facility and to the members of the public at large by all reasonable means available.

The order goes into effect at noon on Wednesday and will be in place until at least April 13.

