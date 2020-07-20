Oakland County judge rules teen will stay in custody for not doing homework: 'where she's supposed to be'

article

Oakland County Judge Mary Ellen Brennan has again ruled a 15-year-old girl held at Children's Village for violations of probation including not doing her homework will not be released, saying she is getting the proper therapy while in state custody.

Judge Brennan made the ruling Monday morning after a hearing that was seeking the release of the 15-year-old girl known as 'Grace', who's story went public a week ago after she was locked up for not doing homework in violation of her probation.

The Oakland County judge said 'Grace' was receiving the necessary treatment while in state custody.

"We offer incredible services for juveniles in Oakland County. She was briefly detained, awaiting her amended disposition and now she's enjoying the incredible services of Oakland County," Judge Brennan said. "And here's the good news: she can do it! Look at what she's done in the short time she's been in the program. She is exactly where she is supposed to be."

Judge Brennan said a perfect scenario is that, when she signs the order to send her home, she would be confident that 'Grace' would succeed and there would be no incident when they get home. She also said that her mom is engaged in a parenting project to help and that, once done, they can come back together and get out of the pattern of fighting, police involvement, and Child Protective Services being called.

"Let's get her out of that cycle of domestic violence," Judge Brennan said.

Advertisement

The judge said she understands that COVID-19 has created unique times for students and teachers but that, at the very least, 'Grace' needed to "get out of bed".

An attorney for the family argued that 'Grace' was participating in class 'to the extent she was able to' given the circumstances of the pandemic. However, Judge Brennan said the court has the right to detain if necessary, and proper.

"I get to focus on what's in the best interest of this young lady, at whatever hearing is called. If there was never a violation of probation, she still gets an amended disposition because her mom gets to call the caseworker and say 'this ain't working'," she said. "I don't want to do more harm than good by placing a kid on probation that I think can't succeed. In this case, I placed a kid on probation that I was worried maybe couldn't succeed but because of the pandemic, I made that decision for her."

She cited her mom's numerous calls to the caseworker for the reason that 'Grace' couldn't succeed on probation.

"She is exactly where she needs to be. The programming is appropriate, her educational needs are being met, she's blossoming there. She's open, she's engaged," Judge Breennan said. "I'm going to let her commit to this from the beginning, work through the middle, and get to the end. And then get back home in an environment they're both going to be emotionally (comfortable) and calmer. It's the right thing."

ProPublica first reported last week that the 15-year-old from Beverly Hills attends Groves High School in Birmingham and had her probation revoked by a judge in May after repeated violations of her probation.

Brennan's husband attorney Ed Lennon said that not doing her homework is not the only reason for the teen to be at Children's Village. Lennon claimed the girl has assaulted her mother in the past among her probation violations.