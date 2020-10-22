Oakland County launches in-home flu vaccines for elderly

The Oakland County Health Division launches program to get the flu vaccine to homebound residents over 65.

Beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 27, the health division will begin administering flu shots in Oakland County homes for residents 65 or older.

An appointment must be made, which you can do by calling the nurse on call at 800-848-5533. Public Health Nurses will visit homes during a designated appointment time to give a senior higher dose or regular flu shot.

The flu vaccine will not protect against COVID-19 but helps prevent the flu, reduces the risk of hospitalization related to the flu, reduces the severity of illness if you catch the flu, and protects you and the people around who are most vulnerable.

“Flu vaccination is very important this year to help reduce respiratory illnesses and avoid overwhelming the healthcare system. Research is suggesting that the risk of death may double in those 60 years and older if they are infected with both flu and COVID-19,” said Dr. Russell Faust, Oakland County Medical Director. “Wear a mask, wash your hands, and practice physical distancing not only to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but also flu.”

Insurance will be accepted as will Medicare, Medicaid, and most Blue Cross Blue Shield plans and Blue Care Network.

For more information, go to www.oakgov.com/health/

