Oakland County man sentenced after bragging about sexual assault, exchanging child porn with other predators

An Oakland County man who bragged about sexually assaulting a child and sent child porn to others is headed to prison.

Arron Robert Muhlitner, 27, of Orion Township, was sentenced to 15 years last week.

Authorities say an investigation into Muhlitner started after someone he knew saw photos of child porn on his phone, along with a conversation in which Muhlitner bragged about sexually assaulting a child in a manner that was similar to a sexual assault that he had previously been accused of committing.

When investigators looked at the phone, they discovered that he used Kik to send child porn to other predators. They found 212 images and 58 videos of child pornography on the phone.

"Child pornography victimizes the most vulnerable and innocent in our community and protecting children from predators remains a critical mission for our office," said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison. "Our community is now safer with this defendant’s lengthy sentence."