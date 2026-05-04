Oakland County Parks offering free activity, camping vouchers for military members and Gold Star families

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The Brief Military members, veterans, and Gold Star families can enjoy free recreation vouchers in Oakland County. Eligible servicemembers and families can choose from a free night of camping at Addison Oaks County Park & Campground or Groveland Oaks County Park & Campground, a free pass to Red Oaks Waterpark, or free entry to Holly Oaks ORV Park.



In celebration of Military Appreciation Month, Oakland County Parks is offering current and former service members free recreation vouchers.

Service members, veterans, and Gold Star families are able to choose from a free night of camping at Addison Oaks County Park & Campground or Groveland Oaks County Park & Campground, a free pass to Red Oaks Waterpark, or free entry to Holly Oaks ORV Park.

"We are honored to provide these recreation vouchers for individuals who serve and Gold Star families in recognition for the sacrifices they have made and their commitment to our nation," Parks Director Chris Ward said. "National Military Appreciation Month is a time to show our gratitude. Outdoor recreation is a proven way to reduce stress and stay healthy. We are proud to provide these benefits for our active military personnel, veterans and Gold Star Families."

What you can do:

To be eligible for a voucher, Gold Star families must provide proof of residency, while servicemembers and vets must provide proof of residency and a U.S. Department of Defense Common Access Card; a Michigan driver’s license with veteran designation; an Oakland County; state or federal Veteran ID Card; or form DD214, DD256 or NGB22.

The vouchers are nontransferable and must be used this year.

Those who are eligible can pick up their voucher from several parks around the county:

Addison Oaks County Park & Campground, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. daily, staff permitting – call 248-693-2432

Groveland Oaks County Park & Campground, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. daily, staff permitting – call 248-634-9811

Holly Oaks ORV Park, 2-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Independence Oaks County Park at the Park Office, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday

Lyon Oaks County Park & Golf Course Pro Shop, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. daily

Red Oaks Nature Center, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday

Waterford Oaks County Park at the Recreation Programs and Services Office, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

Wint Nature Center in Independence Oaks County Park, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday