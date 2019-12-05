Oakland County police chief arrested for drunk driving

The chief of police in the small but wealthy city of Lake Angelus has admitted that he was arrested the Saturday after Thanksgiving for suspected drunk driving.

Lake Angelus Police Chief Michael Farley said in a statement Thursday evening that he was arrested for operating while intoxicated on November 30th in Keego Harbor.

Farley said he was disappointed with the events of the evening but that he took no issue with the Keego Harbor Police Department and that officers "performed their duty just as I would in my jurisdiction."

Farley said he plans to take full responsibility for his actions.

"I know that I am not above the law. That said, I am also not beneath the law. There is in our system of law a process that I must now go through in order to receive due process under the law," he said in the statement.

Farley was appointed to the position of Chief of Police in Lake Angelus in January 2018. Before that, he was an officer in the department since April 2012. He was also an officer with the Farmington Hills Police Department - where he retired after 27 years of service - and the Lathrup Village Police Department.

Lake Angelus is the smallest city in Michigan, in terms of population, but the median income in the city is more than $114,000.