Oakland County ramps up COVID-19 testing, small biz fund to get $12M

Oakland County's Health Division has partnered with local fire departments and EMS to get large-scale COVID-19 testing in independent living facilities.

The program began Wednesday in West Bloomfield and continues Thursday in Southfield and Friday in Birmingham. Each week more areas will be added.

Oakland County's curve of COVID-19 cases and deaths appear to be flattening something to be cautiously optimistic about, said county executive, David Coulter said.

"You can see by this data that we do appear to be now on the other end of the peak, which seems to happens sometime around the middle of April," said David Coulter.

Like the rest of the state Oakland County is looking to gradually reopen the economy.

"Until there's a vaccine - obviously we're going to be managing COVID-19 for a while," he said.

Still, places where some of the most vulnerable are congregated, need attention. There are 137 senior living facilities in Oakland County impacted by the coronavirus.

Advertisement

About 1,377 reported COVID-19 cases among residents and 373 additional cases among staff members. There have been 346 deaths all according to the county's director of Health and Human Services.

"There are indeed sobering numbers," said Kathy Forzley. "There is no doubt that even while implementing best practices, this pandemic has hit these facilities very hard."

Comprehensive testing efforts targeted at senior living facilities, while drive thru testing has also been ramped up in Oakland County.

Pontiac and Southfield now have it and Novi will get it next week

"We know that continued effort to flatten this curve are still needed," Coulter said.

Oakland County's small business stabilization fund getting $12 million after the first $3 million grant package of local and state funding ran out. Officials report 17 percent of all businesses in Oakland County applied for grants from the initial fund

"Two point three million has now gone out the door directly to the small businesses that applied," Coulter said.

According to Coulter The hospital systems in the county are stabilizing as well and the Suburban Showplace Collection has not had to be fully staffed.

There is about 7,174 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county and 669 deaths. So far 2,977 have recovered from COVID-19 meaning they are symptom free for 30 days.