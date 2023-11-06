Oakland County sex offenders targeted in new phone scam

article

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says that a new scam is targeting registered sex offenders.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard said that the telephone scam uses the sheriff's office and a fictitious sergeant's name.

" In this most recent example, a man whose name is on the Michigan Sex Offenders Registry received a call from someone who identified himself as 'Sgt. Kennedy' at the Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office does not employ a person named 'Sgt. Kennedy,'" he said.

The phony sergeant told the man a warrant had been issued for his arrest because he had failed to respond to a certified letter requiring him to report for a "secondary DNA profile."

A $20,000 bond with a 10 percent provision had been set. To avoid arrest, the man could post $2,000 using virtual currency and a QR code "Sgt. Kennedy" provided for him. The man withdrew $2,000 from his bank account and sent the funds from a Bitcoin ATM as instructed.

The man was contacted a second time and told he would need to provide another $800 to clear up a federal warrant. A relative of the man was on the way to the Oakland County Jail with the money and called the Sheriff’s Office. The relative was told the transaction was a scam and to stop further communication with the suspect.

"This is just another variant of all of the scams that we are seeing," Bouchard said. "The common thread is someone in a purported position of authority demands immediate monetary action on your behalf to avoid an arrest or some other feared action. This is a scam."

Bouchard said you will never be asked to provide immediate money over the phone or via similar conveyances like Bitcoin or green dot cards by real government employees.

