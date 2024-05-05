84-year-old woman killed in Novi crash Sunday morning

article

Novi Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Sunday morning at M-5 and 13 Mile Road.

Around 7:15 a.m., police say an 84-year-old woman from Novi was driving east on 13 Mile across M-5 and a 59-year-old man from West Bloomfield was driving south on M-5 when they collided.

The 84-year-old woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

READ NEXT: Dearborn Heights woman charged with shooting boyfriend