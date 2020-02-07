Oakland County resident being tested for coronavirus, sample sent to CDC

A resident of Oakland County is under investigation for the coronavirus, health officials announced Friday.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, a specimen is being sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta and results won't be in until next week.

This is the fifth sample Michigan has sent to the CDC -- three from Washtenaw, one from Macomb and now one from Oakland. The last four tests have returned negative results for the virus.

RELATED: Detroit Metropolitan Airport now screening for coronavirus

Medical professionals don't want the general public to be alarmed by the new information.

"Don't panic. The second thing is to follow hand hygiene," said Dr. Teena Chopra of Detroit Medical Center.

Chopra says they have a special unit at Detroit Receiving for evaluations. They'll have their labs down and those are sent to the CDC, while the patient is cared for by a special team in the unit.

Advertisement

Mich. woman who had coronavirus: it's like pneumonia but there's no treatment

Beaumont Health in Royal Oak says they have evaluated several patients with coronavirus-like symptoms but currently do not have any confirmed cases.