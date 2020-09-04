Oakland County Sheriff deputies arrest man who called 911 saying "I just killed my girlfriend"

The Oakland County Sheriff's department is investigating a potential murder after a man called the dispatch center telling the officer "I just killed my girlfriend" before hanging up the phone.

The call came just before 6 p.m. Thursday at the Oakland County Operations Center. After the man hung up the phone, deputies responded to the scene.

Upon arriving at the residence, they found a 50-year-old man standing in the driveway. He repeated what he told the dispatch office to the deputies: "I shot her. I killed her."

Upon entering the residence, deputies found a 60-year-old woman lying on the floor. Believed to be the suspect's girlfriend, she had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim showed no signs of life. An ER doctor at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac confirmed it and pronounced her dead.

Police took the man into custody and lodged him at the Oakland County Jail. They also recovered a .380 semi-automatic handgun on a table in the basement, which is believed to have been used in the killing.

Advertisement

OTHER NEWS: Oakland County deputies find man living with wife's remains inside condemned home with 11 pets

A motive was unknown at the time a news release was sent out.

The man is expected to be arraigned on Friday or Saturday.