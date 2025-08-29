Oakland County Sheriff unhappy with low bonds given to suspects in Pontiac

The Brief Oakland County officials are unhappy with a trend of low bonds set recently for suspects in Pontiac. A man who allegedly shot at his girlfriend and her child is out on the streets, despite already being served with a personal protection order. He was arrested and taken into custody, but not for long, as he was given a $1,000 personal bond.



The Oakland County Sheriff is not happy about some very low bonds set recently in Pontiac.

Big picture view:

A man who allegedly shot at his girlfriend and her child is out on the streets, despite already being served with a personal protection order.

"I can’t wrap my head around it, frankly, when you have somebody already from a case of domestic violence told to stay away from this woman, who then not only ignores that but shoots her," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

Robertlee Rogers allegedly shot at his ex-girlfriend’s car, with her 2-year-old child inside. No one was hurt, and Rogers was arrested and taken into custody, but not for long, as he was given a $1,000 personal bond.

"This person should be behind bars while this case moves forward, not back on the street to potentially finish the job," said Bouchard.

Dig deeper:

The alleged victim had a personal protection order against Rogers. 50th District Court Magistrate Angelena Marie Thomas-Scruggs set the bond, and Bouchard says it's the second time this month he feels the bond was too low from her courtroom.

A habitual offender, charged with six violent felonies, including converting a gun to essentially a machine gun, is also back out on the streets.

According to police, he was given a $500 bond.

Pushback on the cash bond system in recent years has bubbled up, with opponents saying it discriminates based on wealth.

"Non-violent offenders should be helped them find a different path and punished in a way that doesn’t take them off the street," said Bouchard. "Violent offenders made their decision, and their victims didn’t have a choice in this."