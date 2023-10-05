Oakland County Sheriff's Office detective hits, kills pedestrian crossing road in Pontiac

article

A Pontiac man died after he was struck by pickup truck driven by an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office detective in Pontiac Wednesday night.

The office said that Dwayne McFarland was crossing Walton Boulevard near Circle Drive in a non-crosswalk area about 9:20 p.m. when he was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado going eastbound.

The detective was on his way home from work and driving a county vehicle when the crash occurred with the 58-year-old pedestrian happened.

McFarland was pronounced deceased at the scene. It is not known yet, if alcohol or drug use by the victim was involved.

Sheriff’s deputies and Waterford Regional Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene. An autopsy was planned today at the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The incident is being investigated by the Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit and the Special Investigations Unit.

