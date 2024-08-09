OCSO: Elderly boater's body found after going missing in Sylvan Lake

The search for an elderly boater came to an end after his body was found 200 feet offshore in Sylvan Lake on Friday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Drones, a helicopter, boats, divers and other resources were deployed to locate the man, who was in his 80s.

The boater was last seen around 2:15 or 2:30 p.m. on Friday, the sheriff's office told FOX 2. He was out on his red boat, which is something he did often.

His boat was spotted by another person in the area – Phil Ross.

When Ross saw the boat was empty, floating by his dock, he took action.

"I looked and I didn't see anybody in it. So our first thought is ‘maybe somebody fell asleep in there,’" Ross said. "So we pulled out our boat out, and our neighbor was also just pulling his boat out, and we both went out and I circled the boat and looked around – there was nobody in it."

The witnesses then called 911.

The boater's wallet, keys, cell phone were all still on the boat when police searched it, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said. His car was at the lake as well.

Multiple agencies assisted in the search.

The incident is still under investigation. More information will be released on Saturday, according to the sheriff's office.

Usually, the boater went on the water with his dog, according to police. The dog was not at the scene or the man's house, so police are asking those in the area to keep an eye out for the pet. The dog's breed is unknown at this time.

