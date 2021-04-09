Oakland County Sheriff's PAL returns with mix of in-person, virtual kids' activities

After the 2020 PAL program was canceled in Oakland County due the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oakland County Sheriff was determined to host the program virtually to guide and mentor at-risk youths.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard brought the program back, that's been in place since 2015 to empower, educate, and mentor hundreds of youth in the area through sports including basketball, soccer, and cheer.

"Its been a great program to not only connect us with the community and to give the kids smiles and have fun," said Bouchard.

One of those kids is 12-year-old Da'ron Mason.

"I like how they push you. They challenge you to another level, and see where your skills are then work with you," said Mason.

This has always been important - but since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the need for this type of outlet is greater than ever. PAL canceled most of its in-person activities last year and shifted its focus to ensure kids were getting essential support.

"Kids like everyone are under a great deal of stress and feeling isolated and disconnected from friends all the things that embody being a child," said Bouchard.

Now it's time to pivot again with the program back, partially in-person. Sessions will be smaller, kids will be spaced out, and they won't share equipment. Additionally, if people feel unsafe attending in person, they do virtual sessions as well, via Zoom.

"We try to stay nimble both the sheriff's department and the sheriff's PAL program. We monitor the conditions, the restrictions, the safety protocols. They respond and tailor the program to that," said Bouchard.

The latest session is expected to pick up later this month, hopefully giving the COVID-19 spike a chance to curtail a bit. Even if that doesn't happen, organizers say they're ready to adjust their goals and maintain an important outlet for people like Da'ron.

"It's cool to have a family connection through pal I can talk to them about anything. If I have problems, I can talk to them about everything," he said.

Registration for the spring is open now and includes activities like basketball and baseball and is scheduled ot start on April 19. If you want to get your child involved, you can register at www.sheriffpal.com

