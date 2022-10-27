To get an idea of what drawings best exemplify the Kid's Clean Water Calendar Contest, it helps to hear it from the boy who has won it twice.

"Through my artwork I wanted to send a message to the community about the consequences of water pollution and water mismanagement," said Aditya Yogesh.

His latest piece, titled "Save Today to Survive Tomorrow" is only the latest piece that attempts to show the significance of the world's natural resources and what countries stand to lose if they're dirtied.

"You can see industries letting out contaminated water with no filtration process," Yogesh said. "Because of this, all the chemicals, oils, and waste are getting into our watersheds and polluting our water. And because of this, our ecosystem is being obstructed and its killing aquatic creators which leads to a bare land where plants and animals cannot survive."

It's the 18th annual calendar contest that has involved more than 15,000 kids who have helped contribute to more than 90,000 calendars being distributed.

The Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner says the value is in the education that both kids and adults get from the artwork.

"It means a lot I think, to show young kids what’s going on," said Jim Nash. "We're all responsible for it, and it all benefits or harms us if things go down."

One doesn't have to look far to see examples of contamination in the environment. Cases of PFAS in the water and green sludge leaking out onto the highway are both real threats to Metro Detroit and very recent cases of pollution.

"We can't take water for granted, and we have to conserve our water and use it wisely and efficiently," said Aditya.

This year, the Oakland County Water Resource Commission received 716 entries from 40 different schools.

Only 12 winners will be selected to have their artwork highlighted for the 2023 calendar. Calendars will be available at the beginning of 2023 at local Oakland County libraries.