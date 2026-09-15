Oakland County SWAT training underway this week

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The Brief SWAT training operations are being conducted this week in Oakland County. Operations will be in the Village of Orion today and around the Oakland County Jail in Pontiac tonight. On Thursday training will be held in Lake Orion.



A series of SWAT training operations are being conducted this week with Orion Township and Lake Orion the focus Tuesday and Thursday.

The backstory:

Another training operation will be held late tonight at the Oakland County Jail, courthouse complex area.

"These are scheduled training operations only, there is no threat to public safety and no action is required from the public," said a statement from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

SWAT Training This Week

Dig deeper:

Village of Orion: Training operations will be held at and around the Ehman Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pontiac: The Oakland County Sheriff's Office SWAT training will be at the Oakland County Jail and the courthouse complex area.

Lake Orion: Training operations will be conducted at the Pine Tree Center (Lake Orion Community Schools), 590 Pine Tree Road.

On Monday training was held at the Waterford Oaks Water park in Waterford Township.

What the Community Might Notice

Local perspective:

Those who live in the area may notice things like armored or tactical vehicles, drones and helicopters overhead.

Sounds that resemble gunfire and loud noises or training smoke. The gunshot sound is actually training marking cartridges.

The OCSO reminds residents that these are only drills and do not call to report the training activity.

The Source: Information for this report is from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

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