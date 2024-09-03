The sheriff's office is asking people to be extra careful while recreating in Oakland County's lakes and rivers as officials hope to avoid anymore tragedies during an unusually deadly summer in the water.

Adding to the conundrum behind a spike in accidents leading to 11 drownings this summer is the lack of causes behind them. Last year, there were only four drownings.

"We’ve had a lot more tragedies this season and a lot of tragedies that had no correlation or relationship to alcohol or substance, which is kind of unusual," Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

That doesn't mean some boaters haven't been reckless while on the water. Just ask Abraham Nassar.

"A drunk driver came on his jet ski, trying to be cool and he just smacked me right off the jet ski," he said. "Almost gave me a concussion. "

That was just on Sunday. Nassar, who enjoys life on Cass Lake is spending his time being extra careful in the waning weeks of the summer season.

"It was very scary. I didn’t appreciate it," he said.

Ironically, drownings are slightly down in the Great Lakes.

According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, which tracks drownings in the region, 77 people have drowned this year. That's eight fewer than in 2023, though the year is not over and there is always a chance for more tragedies.

Part of the problem when it comes to drownings and water safety is often times no one is aware that someone is struggling to stay afloat.

"It’s not like the movies where it’s ‘help, help’ And there’s time to react. Often times when a person runs out of energy, they kind of make one gasp and they slip under," Bouchard said. "Often times other people around aren’t even aware."

FOX 2 spent some time on the sheriff's marine unit this summer. Normally, officers look for potential safety violations as well as giving people advice about staying safe.

As for the reasons behind the drownings, Bouchard says just the general weather this summer has been a factor in pushing more people to the water.

"It’s been a hot summer in different days and a lot of people migrate to the water," he said. "Sometimes people that are not skilled swimmers who are used to being out on the water or in the water and there’s some basic safety protocols that we encourage and suggest people to do to stay safe and in a lot of those cases those didn’t happen."

There is evidence that many of metro Detroit's youth lack access to swim lessons. In a state both surrounded by water and full of inland lakes and rivers that people like to enjoy, being comfortable in the water and knowing how to reach safety is key to reducing drownings.

The Huron-Clinton Metroparks has expanded the number of free swim lessons for both young people and adults in an effort to boost water competency.

There is also no law requiring basic-level courses on water safety in Michigan schools. That's why one lawmaker is pushing for her bill that would change that.

"I think when we have 11,000 inland lakes in the state of Michigan, plus our Great Lakes –we're only 82 miles from our Great Lakes– that we should definitely have our kids know how to swim," said State Rep. Donni Steele (R-Orion Township) told FOX 2.