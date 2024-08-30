Oakland County's 11 drownings this year prompt focus on water safety in schools

Oakland County's lakes are typically bustling with fun in the sun. But after a concerning uptick in drownings this summer, several beaches have become settings of tragedy – prompting legislators to take action.

There have been 11 drownings in Oakland County this summer, compared to four in 2023.

"I think when we have 11,000 inland lakes in the state of Michigan, plus our Great Lakes –we're only 82 miles from our Great Lakes– that we should definitely have our kids know how to swim," said State Rep. Donni Steele (R-Orion Township).

But not everyone has access to swimming lessons, so Steele is reiterating her support for Senate Bill 736. Introduced in February by Michigan Sen. Roger Victory, the bill would make basic-level courses on water safety available in Michigan public schools.

"Flotation devices, water conditions, swimming areas, safe behaviors, pool barriers and fencing" are some of the lessons students could learn under the bill, Steele said.

If passed, lawmakers hope to implement the bill by the beginning of the 2026 school year.

Steele lives on a small lake close to Lake Orion. Last summer, she lost a friend, 55-year-old Tonino Zaccagnini, who could not swim.

"We had a wonderful person pass away on Lake Orion last year from a drowning," she said.

Zaccagnini's girlfriend of 20 years, Kelly, has donated to a lake fund for water safety in honor of him, Steele added.

The victims who died from drowning in the summer of 2024 range in age – from children to elderly.

"It's very sad and very frustrating because, obviously, it affects so many lives in the community. Another family grieving, another terrible tragedy on the water," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard previously told FOX 2 after an elderly boater drowned on Sylvan Lake on Aug. 9.

During Labor Day weekend, as many people hit the water, officials say avoid alcohol, make sure you're wearing a life jacket, and swim where lifeguards are watching.

Experts recommend swimming lessons for everyone.

"I think the more that we can teach the kids, the better… they're prepared," Steele said.