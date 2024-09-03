Strike looms for Oakland University ahead of first day of class

Oakland University and the union representing its professors are bumping up against a key deadline in their contract negotiations: student's return to school.

With the new semester expected to start on Wednesday, the school and the American Association of University Professors union are without a deal that could send educators back to classrooms.

While both sides hope for a resolution before that time, the professors have cleared a way for strike - authorizing a protest as they escalate the threat of picketing on the first day of school.

"For the last five years, we have accepted the idea of either no raises at all or very low raises," said Karen Miller, a history professor at OU. "If we have problems with faculty quitting over salary issues. If we have problems with other universities poaching away our faculty, it's going to be difficult for us to provide a really good education to our students."

The main point of contention is over pay raises for faculty.

With the previous contract with the AAUP expiring last month, both sides have been negotiating for weeks to lock down a better deal.

According to the school, the union is asking for a 30% raise over five years. But OU has only offered a 21% increase - which was rejected by the union. Another point of contention is a lack of retirement contributions for part-time faculty.

While some public universities offer the benefit, OU does not, according to the AAUP. The union has asked for 4% match for those employees.

In a news release over the weekend, the AAUP said they met on Friday to authorize the strike, while also meeting with the administration for several hours.

Their next meeting on Tuesday will include a mediator.

"Come to class if there are classes because we are ready to rock and roll," Miller said. "Otherwise, any supporters we welcome on the picket line."