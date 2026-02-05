Oakland University under lockdown after 'aggravated assault' incident

The Brief Oakland University is under lockdown after an aggravated assault occurred. Officials say a suspect is still on the loose. It is unknown as of 8:40 p.m. how long the lockdown will last or the details of what had happened.



The campus of Oakland University has been put under lockdown after an aggravated assault incident, officials said Thursday evening.

What we know:

According to an OU alert posted on social media, an aggravated assault had occurred leading to a campus lockdown just before 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 5.

Officials say a suspect is still on the loose, described as a black male with dark clothing.

What we don't know:

It is unknown as of 8:40 p.m. what had happened and the condition of those involved. The lockdown is expected to go on until further notice.

This is a breaking story. FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.