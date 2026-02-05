Expand / Collapse search

Oakland University under lockdown after 'aggravated assault' incident

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  February 5, 2026 8:45pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Oakland University is under lockdown after an aggravated assault occurred.
    • Officials say a suspect is still on the loose.
    • It is unknown as of 8:40 p.m. how long the lockdown will last or the details of what had happened.

ROCHESTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - The campus of Oakland University has been put under lockdown after an aggravated assault incident, officials said Thursday evening.

What we know:

According to an OU alert posted on social media, an aggravated assault had occurred leading to a campus lockdown just before 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 5. 

Officials say a suspect is still on the loose, described as a black male with dark clothing. 

What we don't know:

It is unknown as of 8:40 p.m. what had happened and the condition of those involved. The lockdown is expected to go on until further notice.

This is a breaking story. FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more. 

The Source: FOX 2 used information from Oakland University on social media.

