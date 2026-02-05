Oakland University under lockdown after 'aggravated assault' incident
ROCHESTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - The campus of Oakland University has been put under lockdown after an aggravated assault incident, officials said Thursday evening.
What we know:
According to an OU alert posted on social media, an aggravated assault had occurred leading to a campus lockdown just before 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 5.
Officials say a suspect is still on the loose, described as a black male with dark clothing.
What we don't know:
It is unknown as of 8:40 p.m. what had happened and the condition of those involved. The lockdown is expected to go on until further notice.
This is a breaking story. FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.
The Source: FOX 2 used information from Oakland University on social media.