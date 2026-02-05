Oakland University lockdown partially lifted after stabbing outside of Van Wagoner

The Brief Oakland University is under lockdown after a fight turned into a stabbing. Officials say the suspects are still on the loose.



One person is in the hospital after being stabbed multiple times at Oakland University on Thursday night. Meanwhile, police are searching for two suspects.

What they're saying:

On Thursday, Feb. 5 at 8:15 p.m., the Oakland University Police Department said they received multiple 911 calls regarding a fight happening outside of Van Wagoner Hall. When they arrived, officials say they found the victim with multiple stab wounds from the altercation. Police say the victim was let inside the building by an unknown person.

It is unknown what led to the fight, but police say the victim, who is not a student of OU, was taken to a hospital where he is being prepped for surgery.

Dig deeper:

Oakland University officials say they are searching for two suspects. Witnesses described one of them as a black man in his early 20s with chin-length dreadlocks, wearing a black North Face jacket, black pants and white shoes with blue on the back of the shoes. Police say he is around 5'8" or 5'10".

The second suspect was described as a black man with a camouflage jacket and a black hood, black pants, black shoes and short curly hair. He was also in his early 20s.

After the assault, police say both suspects jumped into a dark-colored SUV on Hamlin Circle and fled eastbound towards the Rochester Hills area.

The entire university was put on lockdown but was eventually lifted except for Van Wagoner.

What you can do:

OU police say if you have any information that can help them identify the suspects, call them at 248-370-3331.