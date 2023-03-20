Oberon Day 2023: Where to celebrate the release of Bell's spring beer in Metro Detroit

Monday isn't only the first day of spring - it's Oberon Day!

Bell's Brewery welcomes its seasonal wheat ale beer back with a celebration near the end of March each year.

Oberon is available from March through September (Photo: Bells)

If you're on the west side of Michigan, you can celebrate Oberon Day with a pint and a party at Bell's – the Bell's Eccentric Café & General Store is hosting a release event featuring numerous varieties of the brew, live entertainment, and more.

Read more Michigan beer news.

However, if you can't make it to Bell's for the festivities, here's a few places you can celebrate around Metro Detroit:

Bell's Oberon Party at One Under Craft Beer and eats in Livonia

$4 pints all day

Oberon Day at 342 Bar & Grill in Dearborn Heights

$5 pints all day

Open mic starting at 8:30 p.m.

Oberon Day at Brown Iron Brewhouse in Royal Oak/Washington Township

Oberon on tap

Oberon Beer Mosa

Smoked pulled pork sandwich with Oberon BBQ sauce

Oberon Day at Ford's Garage in Dearborn

Release party featuring variety of flavors starting at 4 p.m.

$5 pints all week

Oberon Launch Event at New Way Bar in Ferndale

2 p.m. Oberon launch

Oberon will also be available at stores that sell Bell's, and there's plenty of bars and restaurants that will be tapping the brew, too. Use the beer finder here.