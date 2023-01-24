Oberon Day is back - here's when Bell's iconic beer returns to shelves

For Michigan beer fans, one of the biggest days of the year has been announced: the return of Oberon Day.

One of Bell's Brewery's most popular beers returns to shelves on March 21, the company announced this week.

Every year, Oberon Day rings in the unofficial start of spring as Michigan dips its toes into warmer weather. It's often just a blip since the cold temperature pendulum tends to swing back before spring fully settles in.

One of the best ways to celebrate spring returning is with Bells' American Wheat Ale.

While bars and stores will carry the beer as well, Bells Brewery will open its doors at 11 a.m. to those age 21 and older. A DJ will be in the parking lot for three hours before live entertainment kicks off in the beer garden.

Along with Oberon Day comes several flavor variants: Mango Habanero, Pineapple Jalapeño, Cherry, and Chipotle Lime.