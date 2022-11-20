OCSO: Elderly Rochester Hills couple found dead in home, high level of carbon monoxide inside

An elderly Rochester Hills couple was found dead inside their home Friday afternoon, said the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The OCSO and the Rochester Hills Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Avon Rd around 3p.m. Friday on the report of a man and woman who were unconscious and not breathing.

Investigators said the complainant was a neighbor and found the couple lying on their bed after their daughter requested she check on them.

The fire department stated that the house was unsafe due to a high level of carbon monoxide and vented the home. Paramedics found and transported the 75-year-old man and 73-year-old woman to the hospital where they were unfortunately pronounced deceased.

Detectives and an Investigator from the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the home and began their investigations. The Medical Examiner took custody of the deceased couple and scheduled an autopsy.

Consumers Energy also responded to the home to assist in the investigation.

The cause of death is pending autopsy results.

