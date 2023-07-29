OCSO seeks info on fatal hit-and-run driver in Pontiac overnight Saturday

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is seeking help identifying the driver of a fatal pedestrian crash this morning.

The OCSO says the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Saturday morning on Auburn Avenue near S Astor Street in Pontiac. Officials say 59-year-old Todd Lawrence Frank appeared to have been walking in the roadway when a sport utility vehicle driving eastbound hit him.

The car left the scene after the crash according to investigators. Frank succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The OCSO describes the car as a light-colored mid-size SUV. Crash Investigators believe the SUV might have damage to the hood or fender.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or with information on the driver or SUV is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. Tipsters will remain anonymous.

The investigation is ongoing.

