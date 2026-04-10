Off-duty Detroit firefighter charged in deadly Roseville car crash on Groesbeck

The Brief A 26-year-old Detroit firefighter is behind bars after allegedly driving drunk and killing an elderly woman. It happened on Thursday night at approximately 9:30 on Groesbeck just south of Martin.



A Roseville man accused of driving drunk and killing an elderly woman makes his first appearance in court, and as it turns out, the man is a firefighter with the city of Detroit.

Information did not come out in court, but DFD has confirmed that he is indeed a firefighter with the department.

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A 26-year-old Detroit firefighter is behind bars.

Travis Turner is accused of drinking and driving in Roseville, crashing his car and killing an 85-year-old Oakland County woman, who was driving her car at the time.

It happened on Thursday night at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Groesbeck just south of Martin.

A CPL holder, with a gun in the car, according to police.

During his arraignment Friday afternoon, it was revealed Turner blew a 0.14 after the crash, nearly twice the legal limit.

"The charges against the defendant are quite serious even though he doesn’t have a criminal record," said Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jonathan Mycek. "The charge of operating while intoxicated causing death is a 15-year felony."

Turner’s girlfriend was in the car with him during the crash. She sustained serious injuries.

A judge set Turner’s bond at $100,000 cash surety only.

Statement from DFD:

"We are aware of a tragic crash that occurred last night involving one of our members, who was off duty at the time and driving a personal vehicle in another jurisdiction. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and her loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

This incident is being investigated by the appropriate law enforcement agency, and we are fully cooperating with that investigation.

The member involved has been placed on leave without pay pending the outcome of this investigation. We have no further comment on this personnel matter."