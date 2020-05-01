Off-duty Detroit police officer arrested for OWI after crashing into building

article

A Detroit police officer was arrested early Friday morning under the suspicion of driving while intoxicated after crashing into a building. The officer was off-duty at the time.

Detroit police say the crash happened just before 5 a.m. in the 18700 block of Fitzpatrick, which is near Plymouth and Southfield.

Police say the officer was going south in his personal vehicle, a Ford F-150, when he lost control and hit a building. Police didn't specify what building was hit or if there were any serious damages.

The officer was taken into custody at the scene for allegedly operating while intoxicated (OWI) and taken to the Detroit Detention Center for processing.

Police have not yet given the name of the officer. It's also not known if anybody was hurt.

This investigation is still ongoing and an internal investigation has been launched.