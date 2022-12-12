Off-duty Detroit Police Officer gets into shootout with driver, family says

Detroit Police are not saying much after an off-duty officer apparently got into a shootout with another driver Monday morning on the city's west side.

Spokespersons from Detroit Police would only confirm that an off-duty officer was involved in a shooting at Tireman and I-96. The officer was not identified but a woman claiming to be her both said her daughter's life was in jeopardy.

"Yes it was far, as I know, he guys that she got into the accident with they opened fire at her so she shot back," her mother said.

We are not identifying the officer or her mother at this time.

Those who live near the scene say they woke up to a number of police near their homes

"The fact that there’s nobody out in front and there’s no coroner’s wagon. I’m just staying prayerful that whatever the situation is it can be resolved," said Karen Walker.

Investigators were spotted combing through a gray car at the scene as crime scene services arrived to collect evidence.

"To the people who would do that to my daughter its a crying shame that they was shooting at an officer - any officer for that fact - don’t have any respect for any officers. Y’all don’t have any respect for anybody," her mother said.

It’s unclear if the dents on the passenger side of a Jeep at the scene are part of the investigation.

Detroit Police did not release any additional information about the shooting.