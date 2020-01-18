Officer injured after being hit by man in stolen vehicle, police say

Police tell FOX 2 an officer has been injured in an accident on the city’s west side.

This all started Saturday afternoon around 4:40 when members of the Commercial Auto Theft Unit were trying to investigate a stolen vehicle parked at the BP Gas station on 7 Mile and Telegraph.

As an officer approached the vehicle, the suspect hit him. The officer then fired shots, striking the suspect in the stomach.

The suspect continued traveling northbound on Telegraph at 8 Mile, until he lost control and hit another a 40-yearold man who was walking. That man died on scene.

The officer and suspect were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

This is preliminary information.

