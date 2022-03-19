Officer-involved shooting in Redford Twp on Saturday; suspect in stable condition

An officer-involved shooting occurred in Redford Township after 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Redford Township police responded to the 26500 block of Plymouth Road on a report of a domestic assault involving weapons. Once they arrived, police said they attempted to make contact with a male suspect.

Officers said the man was holding a long gun and the officers left the location. The suspect also proceeded to leave the location and aimed the gun at the officers.

The officers responded by firing multiple shots at the suspect.

Police said he was struck and transported to a hospital for treatment. He is currently in stable condition.

No officer injuries were reported.

Michigan State Police are currently investigating.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Redford Police Captain Al DiPrima at (313)387-2571.