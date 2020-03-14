Officials confirm first coronavirus case related to MSU community

Officials say Michigan State University is dealing with its first confirmed related case of coronavirus.

The school was notified about the case Friday and since then has been taking measures to make sure the community is safe.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, MSU has suspended face to face instruction in classrooms, and Spring commencement has been postponed.

Officials at the university say “the spread of coronavirus is very serious, and Spartans need to understand the critical importance of social distancing and how the virus can spread quickly in large crowds. We need everyone's cooperation in this crisis.”