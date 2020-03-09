Ohio announces 3 positive coronavirus tests, all in Cleveland area

article

Ohio has announced the state's first confirmed cases of the new coronavirus that has sickened people around the globe.

The State Health Department made the announcement Monday that three people have tested positive for the virus.

FOX8.com in Cleveland reported that Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said all three cases were in Cuyahoga County. DeWine also declared a state of emergency, which allows the state to purchase health-related items without a bid.

"The state of emergency that I've declared in Ohio is a legal necessity that allows state departments and agencies to better coordinate in their response," DeWine said.

The patients, all between the ages of 54 and 56, are on home quarantine. Two of them were on a trip to Egypt and the third was at a conference in Washington D.C., according to FOX 8.

Six other people who were in close contact with those three people are also on quarantine.

Here in Michigan, there are zero confirmed cases of coronavirus but there are 11 results pending, as of 3:45 p.m. on March 9.

