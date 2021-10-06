Ohio brothers sentenced to prison for supplying heroin, fentanyl mix that killed man in Monroe

Two men from Ohio were sentenced to prison this week for supplying a deadly mix of heroin and fentanyl to a man in Monroe in 2017.

Harry Clifford Wise, 39, and James Allen Wise, 32, both of Oregon, Ohio, received eight-year sentences.

According to court records, police found a 33-year-old man dead at a home in the 300 block of E. 4th St. on April 1, 2017. An investigation revealed that the Wise brothers gave the victim the drugs that killed him.

The brothers pleaded guilty to delivery of fentanyl and heroin causing death and conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and heroin charges in 2019 but their sentencing was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The man who was the drug source for the Wises, Odell McGee, was also charged in the case and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

"Overdose deaths from heroin and fentanyl are a national epidemic, including here in Michigan," said Acting United States Attorney Saima Mohsin. "Law enforcement agencies are working closely together to investigate and prosecute traffickers who are contributing to this epidemic."