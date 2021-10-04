Two found dead in Royal Oak Township hotel from suspected cocaine overdoses

Michigan State Police said two people died Monday morning from a suspected cocaine overdose inside of a Royal Oak Township hotel on 8 Mile.

According to MSP, they were called to the Baymont Hotel on 8 Mile just west of Wyoming Ave around 8:40 a.m. to a medical call. When police arrived, they found a 44-year-old man from Lansing and a 21-year-old woman from Georgia. Both were pronounced dead by paramedics.

A witness in the hotel said they were doing cocaine overnight. At one point, she said she woke up and found the woman on the bathroom floor getting sick.

The woman said she helped her out of the bathroom and then went back to sleep.

At 8:40, she woke up and said both the man and the woman were unresponsive. That's when the police were called.

Detectives are still investigating and autopsies will be done.

