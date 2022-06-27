Ohio man arrested after cash register stolen from Monroe County gas station found in semi-truck

An Ohio man is in custody after an armed robbery early Sunday at a gas station in Luna Pier.

Police said they were called to the Sunoco at 4180 Luna Pier Rd. just before 1:30 a.m. The suspect had fled with a cash register during the robbery.

Michigan State Police used a drone and K-9 to search the area, and determined the suspect didn't get far. While checking semi-trucks in the parking lot, police found that a man in one of the trucks had the stolen cash register.

The 41-year-old man who is from Toledo was arrested.