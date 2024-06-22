Oil spilled into Rouge River at former Northville Downs site

Some quantities, which have not yet been publicly released, of motor oil and kerosene were spilled into the Rouge River just after 4 p.m. June 21.

Officials in Northville said that the liquids were stored inside a building that was being demolished when the spill happened. They say that there is no danger to the public, and the spill is being cleaned up.

Water runoff during the demolition allowed the spill to enter the storm drain, and some of it seeped into the river. Containment procedures were implemented to collect any residual petroleum product. Two booms designed to absorb and contain contaminants are in place in the Rouge River and will remain in place until remediation is complete as determined by environmental officials.

Northville emergency services responded to the site and containment procedures were implemented. All necessary agencies were notified, including the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), and the EPA. The Western Wayne HazMat Team provided assistance at the site and EGLE conducted an inspection.

Fox 2 called EGLE for a statement Saturday, those calls were not immediately returned.

"I appreciate the response of the Northville Fire Department and the Western Wayne HazMat Team to ensure proper measures were in place to protect the environment," said Northville City Manager George Lahanas.