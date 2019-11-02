Old Fiero Powerhouse in Pontiac demolished

The city of Pontiac started their weekend off with a bang, blowing up the old Fiero Powerhouse Saturday morning.

Part of the Fisher Body Plant that helped build the Pontiac Fiero GT, the powerhouse was closed in the 1980's. Located on the southeast corner of Baldwin Avenue and East Kennett, the building went down around 8:30 a.m..

Unlike past demolitions that left something to be desired (looking at you Silverdome), this implosion went off without a hitch.

Watch for yourself below.