Old Newsboys' Goodfellow Fund of Detroit's annual sales day goes virtual

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the Detroit Goodfellows to shift their yearly tradition of newspaper fundraising to a virtual fundraiser.

But one thing hasn't changed - the goal of the fundraiser is to provide holiday presents for metro Detroit kids whose families are in need.

The Detroit Goodfellows' goal this year is to raise $1 million for the holiday gift package program as well as various other initiatives to benefit Detroit area children in need. So far, approximately $517,376 has been raised to date, which is 51% of this year's goal.

Thousands of holiday boxes containing items to put a smile on a child’s face are waiting for distribution in the group's warehouse. Thousands of other boxes have already been sent to a distribution site, but COVID-19 has increased the need for more boxes this year.

"Demand is greater. We look at our online registrations compared to previous years and we can see the number is much higher," said Detroit Goodfellows president Daran Carey.

That’s why Detroit Goodfellows hopes you will go to the website or social media pages to give and support its campaign, which runs through the end of the year.

Advertisement

"Since you’re not getting the newspapers, what you’re getting is helping 30,000 kids out that probably wouldn't have a Christmas," Carey said.

Organizers tell me that the value of the boxes ranges from $35 for the younger kids to $65 for the older kids. Whatever you can donate, Goodfellows will appreciate.

"No donation is too low," Carey said. "Our motto is no kid without a Christmas."

Donations are always accepted at www.detroitgoodfellows.org.

"Right now depend on all the help we can get."