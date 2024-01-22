On Roe anniversary, Whitmer and abortion advocates urge voting Biden for reproductive rights

"Trump and the Republicans want a national abortion ban and that is absolutely unacceptable," said Alisha Bell, Wayne County commissioner.

Advocates for reproductive freedom gathered on the 51st anniversary of Roe Versus Wade - the US Supreme Court ruling that protected a woman's right to have an abortion - the ruling that was overturned in 2022. It left states to decide to ban abortions - or support them.

"More than 21 states have banned some, or all abortions, meaning one in three reproductive-age women and even more trans and nonbinary people are blocked from accessing abortion in their home state," said Dr. Sarah Wallett.

Michigan voters overwhelmingly turned out to guarantee the right to abortion in the state's constitution - but the US Supreme Court is currently considering more cases that would limit access.

Pro-abortion advocates fear that re-electing Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers would ultimately lead to a national ban in all states.

"The number of patients traveling to Michigan because they can no longer access abortion in their home state has tripled," said Wallett.

But many patients can't afford to travel - and can't access abortion healthcare - which is why Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says abortion is very much on the ballot in the presidential election this year.

On Monday she encouraged Michiganders to re-elect President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"My message is clear - do not mess with American women - do not mess with Michigan women," Whitmer said. "You come for our rights and we will work harder to protect them."

The anniversary of Roe V Wade comes just days after the March for Life in Washington DC - where anti-abortion demonstrators want the procedure banned - setting up for a serious showdown come November.

"We've got to continue to organize - to vote, and to make sure that we keep Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the White House," she said. "It's not about politics - it's about fundamental rights.

"We've expanded rights with the Reproductive Health Act, but the fight is not over and that's the point - we've got to continue to fight like hell."