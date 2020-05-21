One child dead, another injured following separate shootings in Detroit late Wednesday

One child is dead and another is in serious condition following separate shooting incidents in Detroit last night.

Both incidents happened near midnight Wednesday, starting when a 3-year-old girl who was sitting in a car seat in the back of her mother's gray 2011 Dodge Charger was struck by bullets. Unknown suspects were shooting at each other near the 7400 Block of Nett Street around 10 p.m.

The girl was hit in the body and was taken to a local hospital, where she was listed in temporary serious condition.

Then, at approximately 12:50 a.m., a suspect fired shots into a house on the 18600 Block of Birwood Street, hitting a Messiah Townsend, a 4-year-old boy. The child was hit twice before being transported to a local hospital, where medics pronounced him dead.

His grandmother said he was a sweet, funny, happy and always smiling boy. Mesiah often stayed with his grandmother.

"I'm so hurt, I can't even express it but to get a wakeup call that my little cousin had been killed over something that nobody knows and just having the family get together - that's what happened," said the boy's cousin.

The suspect may have been driving a white GMC mini-van, however, police don't have much of a lead.

Investigators are asking residents for any help in identifying suspects in either case. If someone can offer help, they're asked to call DPD's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-UP.