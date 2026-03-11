One dead at abandoned building off Lodge from propane heater fire: Detroit police

article

The Brief A woman is dead after being electrocuted at an abandoned building in Detroit. Another person was injured. A propane heater fire fatally injured the woman and caused the man with her to be hospitalized. DPD earlier first thought it was a case of utility theft after someone tried stealing copper wire from the building.



One person is dead and another injured after an apparent propane heater fire at an abandoned building near the Lodge Freeway in Detroit Wednesday afternoon.

Police first suspected alleged utility theft in a possible copper wire theft. The injured man is expected to recover.

What we know:

Police responded to the 3500 block of John C Lodge just after 3 p.m. following reports of an explosion.

A major response from both local and federal law enforcement led them to an abandoned building near the highway.

"Upon further investigation, this tragic situation has been determined not to have been the result of utility theft," said a statement released by the Detroit police. "The injuries sustained to the man and woman were the result of a propane heater fire."

Outside abandoned school in Detroit where fatal electrocution took place.

The building is not occupied, but police said they had responded to the address years prior due to unlawful entry.