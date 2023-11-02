Police: Redford high school custodian stabbed to death by co-worker

A worker at Redford Union High School was fatally stabbed

The man, a member of a third-party custodial company at the school, was stabbed by a co-worker around 5:35 p.m. at the school, police said.

The suspect, a 42-year-old Detroit man, was arrested without incident according to investigators.

Police say the stabbing happened in an area of the school where no students were present and happened after students were dismissed for the day.

The building will be closed on Friday.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. Dan Bailey at 313-387-2575.