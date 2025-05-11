Expand / Collapse search

One dead in Sunday night fire in Dearborn

By Dave Herndon and John Burr
Published  May 11, 2025 10:27pm EDT
Dearborn
Dearborn Fire Chief Joseph Murray confirmed to FOX 2 that a man about 35- to 40-years-old was collapsed in the house and died on his way to the hospital.

DEARBORN, MICH (Fox 2) - One man succumbed to his injuries after being pulled from a burning house shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday night in Dearborn. 

Fire Chief Joseph Murray said crews arrived around 8:07 p.m. to a house in the area of Harding and Carlysle where they found a house fully engulfed in flames. After making some ventilation holes, the crews rushed into the house to look for people where they found a man collapsed in the hallway. 

He was pulled out and treated by paramedics before being transported to an area hospital. On the way to the hospital, the man, aged 35- to 40-years-old, had a medical emergency and died. 

No one else was injured in the blaze. 

The fire marshall was still on scene Sunday night investigating the cause of the fire. 

