One dead in Sunday night fire in Dearborn
DEARBORN, MICH (Fox 2) - One man succumbed to his injuries after being pulled from a burning house shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday night in Dearborn.
Fire Chief Joseph Murray said crews arrived around 8:07 p.m. to a house in the area of Harding and Carlysle where they found a house fully engulfed in flames. After making some ventilation holes, the crews rushed into the house to look for people where they found a man collapsed in the hallway.
He was pulled out and treated by paramedics before being transported to an area hospital. On the way to the hospital, the man, aged 35- to 40-years-old, had a medical emergency and died.
No one else was injured in the blaze.
The fire marshall was still on scene Sunday night investigating the cause of the fire.
Photo courtesy of Ian Kushnir