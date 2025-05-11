One dead in Sunday night fire in Dearborn

One man succumbed to his injuries after being pulled from a burning house shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday night in Dearborn.

Fire Chief Joseph Murray said crews arrived around 8:07 p.m. to a house in the area of Harding and Carlysle where they found a house fully engulfed in flames. After making some ventilation holes, the crews rushed into the house to look for people where they found a man collapsed in the hallway.

He was pulled out and treated by paramedics before being transported to an area hospital. On the way to the hospital, the man, aged 35- to 40-years-old, had a medical emergency and died.

No one else was injured in the blaze.

The fire marshall was still on scene Sunday night investigating the cause of the fire.