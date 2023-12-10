One dead, with multiple gunshot wounds, found in car in Wayne

article

A 21-year-old man was found dead inside a parked vehicle just before 3 p.m. on Dec. 10 in Wayne.

Police responded to multiple calls of a shooting in the area of John and Woodward Streets at 2:45 p.m. to find the man inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds.

Tipsters said it was a drive-by shooting, but police would not confirm that Sunday evening.

Surveillance footage obtained from the area identified a light blue Jeep Liberty fleeing the scene at the time of the shooting.

Wayne Police declined to comment on the story Sunday night.

Police investigate a shooting in Wayne.