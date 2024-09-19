One Detroit law partnership announces 21% drop in homicides than last year

The One Detroit Violence Reduction Partnership announced the results Thursday of its enhanced summer enforcement efforts - especially in the 8th and 9th Precincts with Brightmoor on the west side and in the Seven Mile and Gratiot area on the east side.

"As of Labor Day we have had almost 21% fewer homicides then last year," said US Attorney Dawn Ison, Eastern District of Michigan. "Make no mistake. Violent crime is down. It is down dramatically. This is great news and shows that we are moving in the right direction."

The reduction in non-fatal shootings is even more dramatic, and almost a 25% drop in non-fatal shootings. In terms of lives impacted, this means that there have been 182 fewer victims of violence in Detroit than there were at this time a year ago.

"It’s about community trust when you’re out there talking, and you’re the deputy mayor or the US attorney," said Todd Bettison, deputy mayor of Detroit. "They’re going to give you various issues. They're going to say, 'you see the pile of trash over there? We need that up.'"

FOX 2: This is Brightmoor. They say it’s one of the worst areas of Detroit. Is it?"

"Well, It’s not the worst but it’s bad," said Linda.

Linda has been living in Brightmoor, in the 8th precinct, for over 30 years.

"I have neighbors that have been over here as long as I have," she said. "We get along beautiful. It is what you make it.."

FOX 2: "Do you feel safe living here in Brightmoor?"

"Not at all. It’s okay during the day, but I would not walk around at night," said resident Nadia Ford.

Bettison says more improvements are coming for the residents.

"There will be additional streetscapes, additional investment economic development that is planned for that area," he said.

FOX 2: "How could we improve Brightmoor?"

"Add more houses and get more police activity," Nadia said.

Which is exactly what the One Detroit Violence Reduction Partnership wants to do.

"Your question invokes my response, our work is not done," Ison said.



