One hospitalized after shooting between feuding family in Detroit apartment elevator

The Brief One person was injured and three people were arrested after a shooting on Tuesday. Detroit police responded to a senior housing complex where family members allegedly got into a fight in an elevator.



One person was hospitalized and three people were arrested after a shooting in an elevator late Tuesday morning.

The assault unfolded at an apartment complex in Detroit on Shoemaker Street.

What we know:

Police responded to the McAuley Commons housing complex in the 11500 block of Shoemaker Street Tuesday on the city's east side for reports of a shooting.

The assault at a senior apartment housing broke out in an elevator between siblings and other family members who were grieving their mother, who died last week.

According to police sources, the fight between relatives escalated to a shooting with others still in the elevator.

One person was hospitalized while three others were taken into custody.

What we don't know:

The identities behind those involved have been released.

It's also unclear what sort of charges could follow.

What they're saying:

Candis Howard, an aunt of someone who witnessed the scene, said she began panicking and grew frantic after hearing about the situation.

"They have to be more careful and aware of where we’re doing these type of things that because it can affect other people," Howard said. "My niece was a police cadet and was working at this place and she ended up witnessing the situation."