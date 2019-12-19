One in custody after three-day police standoff on Detroit's east side ends

One suspect is in custody following the conclusion to a barricaded situation on Detroit's east side.

Speaking at a press conference Thursday afternoon, Detroit Police Chief James Craig commended police, local and state partners as well as the media following an end to the multi-day standoff.

Detroit police made the arrest after entering a home in the 19000 block of Pelkey after losing contact with the suspect.

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, the team on scene heard a single gunshot. That was the last time authorities saw or heard any movement.

The standoff started Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. when officers went to the house after the suspect fired gunshots at neighbors. No one was hurt.

Authorities deployed robots, chemicals, a stream of water and even a recording from loved ones in attempts to get the suspect to surrender. Power and gas were also cut, and Craig said they also punched a hole into one side of the house to get better drone access.

Craig says the 45-year-old suspect has a history with mental illness and may have been off his medication. This is also near the anniversary of his mother's death and Craig believes that was a factor in his behavior.

Neighbors characterized the suspect as a survivalist and Craig believes he was prepared for a long standoff. Craig said the suspect alerted authorities that whoever came into the home first was "going to get it."

The suspect lived alone and no other injuries have been reported in the standoff.