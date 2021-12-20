Fiery crash on I-94 near 75 believed to have been stolen SUV from Metro Airport

article

Suspects in a stolen Dodge SUV crashed on EB I-94 at I-75 into a semitruck and caught on fire Monday afternoon.

An off-duty police officer and off-duty EMT stopped and pulled the driver and passenger from the fiery SUV, which was blocking the left and center lanes.

The SUV driver suffered a forehead cut from the crash while the passenger suffered a compound fracture to his leg and burns. The truck driver was not injured.

Michigan State Police troopers learned the Dodge SUV was reported stolen from Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus.

Metro Airport Police told MSP there were four other vehicles stolen from the airport, and they believe the SUV to be connected.

Detroit EMS also contacted troopers and said several other car keys fell out of the pocket of the SUV's driver while enroute to the hospital.

State police say the cause of the crash, while still under investigation, is believed to have been from the SUV driving recklessly, which it originally received a 911 call about.



